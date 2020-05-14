FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

