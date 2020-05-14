FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

Shares of CME opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.18. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

