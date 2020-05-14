FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,748 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $227.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average is $219.30. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

