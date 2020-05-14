FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,950 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $298.81 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

