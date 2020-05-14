FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.