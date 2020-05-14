FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Tops $976,594.71

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $976,594.71 and $1,401.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

