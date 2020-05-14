First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

FGBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 2,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922. The company has a market cap of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

