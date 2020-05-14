First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $14.84 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

