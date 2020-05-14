First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,080,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 41,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 10,213,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,842. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,237,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,145 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

