First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. They set a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

AG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 270,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

