First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,182 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.12% of American Express worth $81,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.81. 10,563,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,355. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

