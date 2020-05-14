First Manhattan Co. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of CME Group worth $42,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

CME traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.42. The company had a trading volume of 167,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,678. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

