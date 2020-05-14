First Manhattan Co. Has $19.88 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.99. 5,882,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

