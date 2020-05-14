First Manhattan Co. Has $57.76 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 421.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 564,307 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $57,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,940,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.