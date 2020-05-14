First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.24% of Mondelez International worth $175,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

MDLZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 648,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

