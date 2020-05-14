First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 115,273 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $132,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,924. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

