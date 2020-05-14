First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 38,136 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $106,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.99. 2,755,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

