First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 78,799 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Automatic Data Processing worth $117,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

