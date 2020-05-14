First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 80,544 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $141,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,977,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.09. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.99.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

