First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of E*TRADE Financial worth $138,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETFC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 443,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,413. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

