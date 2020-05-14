First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,296,080 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,689,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $134,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

