First Trust Advisors LP Buys 22,596 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,356.13. 1,599,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,237.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

