First Trust Advisors LP Buys 619,884 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Phillips 66 worth $112,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PSX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

