First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424,646 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,223,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of eBay worth $193,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,164,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

