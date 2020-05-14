First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $120,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.90 on Thursday, hitting $356.28. 1,775,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.72. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.