First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,602,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,014,701 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.97% of Twitter worth $186,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 12,313,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,526,098. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

