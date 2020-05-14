First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,239 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.45% of Dropbox worth $109,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald W. Blair sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $226,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,922,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.50. 4,939,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,143. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,062.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

