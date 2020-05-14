First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 8.98% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $120,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,898. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

