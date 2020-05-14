First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,296 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Splunk worth $213,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Splunk by 645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $151.54. 1,576,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,453 shares of company stock valued at $13,024,180. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.18.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

