First Trust Advisors LP Has $122.01 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,151 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $122,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,668,000 after acquiring an additional 169,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 289,291 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,317. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average is $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

