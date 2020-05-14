First Trust Advisors LP Has $132.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 516,753 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.16% of Ciena worth $132,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,795. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

