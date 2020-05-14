First Trust Advisors LP Has $133.02 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Zoetis worth $133,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

