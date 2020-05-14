First Trust Advisors LP Has $135.03 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $135,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.