First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $110,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,987,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

