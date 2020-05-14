First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.60% of LogMeIn worth $105,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

NASDAQ LOGM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.10. 568,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,082. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

