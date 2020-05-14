First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,185 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.55% of KLA worth $124,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.75. 2,679,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,315 shares of company stock worth $8,526,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

