First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 113,634 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.88% of HubSpot worth $167,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $5.11 on Thursday, hitting $181.03. 523,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. HubSpot Inc has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,962 shares of company stock worth $2,961,563 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

