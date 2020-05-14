First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 274,091 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Chevron worth $142,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,479. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

