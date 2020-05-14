First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896,989 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Exelon worth $106,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

