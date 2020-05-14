First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 24,317.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $105,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NEM traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $66.64. 8,600,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,803. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,270,522 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

