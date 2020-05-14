First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $115,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,475,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,513,430. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 125.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,922 shares of company stock worth $7,578,538 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

