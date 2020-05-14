First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $151,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 21,194,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

