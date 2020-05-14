First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,296 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Seattle Genetics worth $123,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,141 shares of company stock valued at $106,363,919. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.05. 96,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,904. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

