First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,673 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $128,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $133.08. 5,521,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

