First Trust Advisors LP Sells 283,141 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 283,141 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Applied Materials worth $104,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 118,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,718,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,797. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

