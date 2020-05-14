First Trust Advisors LP Sells 479,622 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Southern worth $108,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

