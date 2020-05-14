First Trust Advisors LP Sells 56,285 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $122,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $570.86. 702,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,777. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $581.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

