First Trust Advisors LP Sells 60,377 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Arista Networks worth $186,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.59. 785,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.21. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $289.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,194 shares of company stock worth $13,406,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

