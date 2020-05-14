First Trust Advisors LP Sells 98,026 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,026 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Lam Research worth $112,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $20.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

