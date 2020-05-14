First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $115,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,951,000 after buying an additional 137,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $112.57. 1,722,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.56. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.